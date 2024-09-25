Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at $480,506,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
