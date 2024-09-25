Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at $480,506,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

