Bwcp LP Sells 23,153 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bwcp LP lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 5.6% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

