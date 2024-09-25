BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Acquires 26,655 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the period. RH makes up about 0.9% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP owned about 0.24% of RH worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in RH by 25.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,247,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of RH by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $4,637,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $344.59 on Wednesday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $354.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

