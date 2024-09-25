Bwcp LP Buys 106,034 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Bwcp LP increased its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,034 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global comprises 8.0% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZETA. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 133.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 183,190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $9,783,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $303,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZETA opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

