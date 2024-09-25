Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,081,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

