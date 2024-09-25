Clear Point Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

JPUS stock opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.37.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

