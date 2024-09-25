Clear Point Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $66.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.