Clear Point Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

