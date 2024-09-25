Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.4% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,260,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

