iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock opened at $125.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

