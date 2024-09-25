Clear Point Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAY. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2,369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

