Clear Point Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:LVHI opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $954.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

