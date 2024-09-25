Clear Point Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 736,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $24,992,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 132,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.