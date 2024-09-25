Clear Point Advisors Inc. Buys 1,854 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

