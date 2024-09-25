XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JEF

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.