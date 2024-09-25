XTX Topco Ltd Has $443,000 Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 194,258 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 760,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after buying an additional 175,981 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $30,003.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $259,096.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

GEL opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $756.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

About Genesis Energy

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.