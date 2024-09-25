XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,123 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $974,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

