XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,931 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 107.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.