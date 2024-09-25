XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $456,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 137,094 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 661,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

