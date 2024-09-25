XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $457,000 Investment in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

