Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $485.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.22. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

