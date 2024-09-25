Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 23,133 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,610 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

