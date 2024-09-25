Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $526.84. The firm has a market cap of $477.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

