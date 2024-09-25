Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $383.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.70 and its 200-day moving average is $326.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $389.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

