Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.43 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 258,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.