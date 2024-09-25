Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,236 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $422.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.32 and its 200 day moving average is $396.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $422.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

