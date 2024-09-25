Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 648 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,686,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GDX opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.