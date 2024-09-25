Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,074 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EEM opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

