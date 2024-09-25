Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

