Clear Point Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period.
Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance
Shares of INCO opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $78.34.
Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile
The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.
