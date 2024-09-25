Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,659.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

