Clear Point Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:APRT opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Company Profile
