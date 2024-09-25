Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 20,922 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,852.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of EWTX opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
