XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 3,625 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in RLI by 52.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

RLI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.