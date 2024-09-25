XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SAGE opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.