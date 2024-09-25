XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SAGE opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
