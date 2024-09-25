XTX Topco Ltd Invests $496,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $452.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

