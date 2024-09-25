B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,539 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $927,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,553 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 182,815 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC raised their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

