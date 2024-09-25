XTX Topco Ltd Invests $502,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $458.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.