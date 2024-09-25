XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $13,683,000. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $10,158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

