360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 1,205,569 Shares

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 1,205,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$506,338.98 ($346,807.52).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Tony Pitt bought 2,692,663 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$1,157,845.09 ($793,044.58).

On Friday, July 26th, Tony Pitt bought 1,775,225 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$640,856.23 ($438,942.62).

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

360 Capital REIT Cuts Dividend

About 360 Capital REIT

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. 360 Capital REIT’s payout ratio is presently -23.08%.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

