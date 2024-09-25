XTX Topco Ltd Invests $521,000 in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

