Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,829 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Trading Down 2.0 %

FNB stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

