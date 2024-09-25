Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,761,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of KB Home by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of KB Home by 754.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 182,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after buying an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

