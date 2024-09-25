Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 369,838 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Monster Beverage worth $102,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

