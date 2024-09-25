OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at $20,873,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

