American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 98,243 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 159,831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $8,930,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 605.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $207,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $344.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

