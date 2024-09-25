BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $17.66 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $227.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.