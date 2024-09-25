BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $17.66 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $227.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
