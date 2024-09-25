BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387,033 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.