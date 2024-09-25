Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,809 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 107.4% during the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 64,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,355 shares of company stock worth $8,306,734 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI
PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PennyMac Financial Services
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.