BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 49,759 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after buying an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

